Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

Sen. Tina Smith proposes legislation to rebuild public health workforce

The legislation is set to meet demands of future health care emergencies
By Jared Dean
Published: Jan. 20, 2022 at 10:42 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — The ongoing effects of the pandemic are causing waves in several areas of life, including staffing shortages at several levels such as public health.

“It was a problem before the COVID-19 pandemic, we saw lots of retirements but COVID has made it so much worse, people are exhausted and burned out and folks are retiring a couple years early,” Sen. Tina Smith (D-Minn.) said.

Smith has introduced a bipartisan bill with three other senators to reinforce and expand the public health workforce. The legislation, which is titled the Strengthening the Public Health Workforce Act, includes a provision shortening obligated service time.

“What it does is it says that if you go to into the field of public health, or you sign up to work at a county or tribal or a city health department you can have the option of having some of your student loans paid,” Smith said.

The future of the virus and its variants are unclear, but Smith emphasizes the importance of vaccines and testing and believes that this piece of legislation will work to improve testing.

“Having a strong public health workforce is useful for getting testing out there, getting testing in schools which we are doing right now, making sure that people have access to vaccines and boosters, so I think that this will help for sure with all of that,” Smith said.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A social media challenge involving a super hot tortilla chip sold online lands high school...
‘One chip’ social media challenge puts 3 teens in hospital
Mayo Clinic
Mayo Clinic investigated by the USDA for the death of a puppy
FILE — Nearly 700 members of the Minnesota Nurse Association have signed a petition demanding...
Nurses demand Mayo Clinic Health System address staff shortages, sacrifices
Crystal Hernandez, 27, died after battling COVID-19 and pneumonia caused by the virus. While...
Mom with COVID dies after emergency birth of 6th child
The Nicollet county Sheriff’s office pulled over a Jeep Tuesday when the passenger, Jacob John...
Man arrested after fleeing police

Latest News

Sen. Tina Smith proposes legislation to rebuild public health workforce
Washington News Bureau senior reporter Ted Fioraliso interviews Vice President Kamala Harris...
One-on-one with Vice President Harris: The Biden administration’s first year
One-on-one with Vice President Harris: The Biden administration's first year
Iowa State Republicans are advancing a new bill they say will protect the second amendment.
Iowa lawmakers advance bill to protect Second Amendment