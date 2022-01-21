Your Photos
Shannon O’Hara Foundation will be awarding scholarships at Hockey Day Minnesota

By Carli Petrus
Published: Jan. 20, 2022 at 7:00 PM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – If you are from Rochester, chances are you know her story. Shannon O’Hara was 12 years old when she was diagnosed with terminal brain cancer. She fought for 9 months before passing away on January 6, 2012 when she was 13.

“We don’t get to choose what our fate is and it’s kind of a gift to have nine months to walk around and say I wanted to do this and this and this. It’s obviously a bad diagnosis, but she was a kid that made the best of it,” said Shannon’s father and SOF Board of Directors Dan O’Hara.

Her father tells us hockey was Shannon’s favorite sport.

“We could’ve never seen this coming,” said O’Hara.

Now, a foundation made in her honor, The Shannon O’Hara Foundation (SOF), is thriving.

“We could’ve never seen the arena full of little girls wearing lime green shirts and Shannon gear, and painting their nails and shin pads, taping them lime green,” O’Hara.

The Shannon O’Hara Foundation has raised close to half a million dollars over the past decade, much of which has been donated to cancer research and to college scholarships for Rochester high school hockey players.

“For someone, a parent that has lost a child, it probably doesn’t get much better than being able to keep saying her name,” O’Hara said.

The foundation is expanding its reach this year and for the first time it will award eight $1,000 scholarships to players at Hockey Day Minnesota on Saturday in Mankato.

“Now the state of hockey is going to get to know Shannon for the first time,” said O’Hara.

Here is the schedule for Hockey Day Minnesota.

