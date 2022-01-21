Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

Walz wants to use budget surplus to send checks to taxpayers

Gov. Tim Walz wants to send checks of $175 or $350 to more than 2.7 million Minnesota...
Gov. Tim Walz wants to send checks of $175 or $350 to more than 2.7 million Minnesota households to spend down the state’s large budget surplus.
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 21, 2022 at 8:38 AM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) - Gov. Tim Walz wants to send checks of $175 or $350 to more than 2.7 million Minnesota households to spend down the state’s large budget surplus.

The proposal he laid out Thursday for spending a portion of Minnesota’s $7.7 billion surplus and leftover federal aid would require legislative approval.

He asked lawmakers to quickly approve the plan, but Republicans immediately pushed back on his plan as an election year gimmick.

The rebates would be $175 for single tax filers and $350 for married filers, but eligibility would be subject to an income cap.

Walz also wants to repay the state’s unemployment insurance debt and channel money to front-line workers and caregivers strained by the coronavirus pandemic.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A social media challenge involving a super hot tortilla chip sold online lands high school...
‘One chip’ social media challenge puts 3 teens in hospital
Crystal Hernandez, 27, died after battling COVID-19 and pneumonia caused by the virus. While...
Mom with COVID dies after emergency birth of 6th child
A meteor was captured on a security camera at Bill Morrissey’s home in Bettendorf, Iowa.
WATCH: Iowa man taking out trash witnesses meteor in sky
FILE — Nearly 700 members of the Minnesota Nurse Association have signed a petition demanding...
Nurses demand Mayo Clinic Health System address staff shortages, sacrifices
FILE - A North Mankato squad car was struck by a motorist, Wednesday morning, whose vision was...
Icy, frost-covered windshield leads to crash involving police vehicle

Latest News

Kelsey and Lisa head over to Bethany Lutheran College for National Hobby Month and learn some...
National Hobby Month: Learning sign language
Kelsey and Lisa head over to Bethany Lutheran College for National Hobby Month and learn some...
National Hobby Month: Learning sign language
A border marker, between the United States and Canada is shown just outside of Emerson,...
Florida man charged after 4 found dead at Canada-US border
Warming into the teens this evening with snow developing after 4 pm.
Joshua Eckl's Friday Forecast 1-21-2022