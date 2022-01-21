Walz wants to use budget surplus to send checks to taxpayers

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) - Gov. Tim Walz wants to send checks of $175 or $350 to more than 2.7 million Minnesota households to spend down the state’s large budget surplus.

The proposal he laid out Thursday for spending a portion of Minnesota’s $7.7 billion surplus and leftover federal aid would require legislative approval.

He asked lawmakers to quickly approve the plan, but Republicans immediately pushed back on his plan as an election year gimmick.

The rebates would be $175 for single tax filers and $350 for married filers, but eligibility would be subject to an income cap.

Walz also wants to repay the state’s unemployment insurance debt and channel money to front-line workers and caregivers strained by the coronavirus pandemic.

