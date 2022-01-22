City of Mankato holding public comment period for redistricting efforts

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The City of Mankato is holding public comment periods so residents can give their input on and learn more about redistricting.

The city is redistricting its wards after the last census.

Sessions will be held on Jan. 27 at 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. and on Feb. 1 at 12 and 6 p.m.

The Feb. 1 noon session will feature Spanish and Somali translators.

”Public comment is huge. We want to make sure that after the decennial census that we redistrict the wards the way that the people want, the way the people want to be represented,” said Kurt Klinder, GIS coordinator with the City of Mankato.

The sessions will be held over Zoom.

