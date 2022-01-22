Your Photos
Hanna Geistfeld leads Vikings to victory in historic performance

FILE — The Vikings ultimately got the victory on Friday, with senior forward Hanna Geistfeld breaking multiple records in the process.(KEYC)
By Jake Rinehart
Published: Jan. 21, 2022 at 8:58 PM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
MORRIS, Minn. (KEYC) — The Bethany Lutheran College Vikings traveled to the University of Minnesota Morris for a Friday night UMAC showdown.

The Vikings ultimately got the victory, with senior forward Hanna Geistfeld breaking multiple records in the process.

Geistfeld became the all-time career leader in games played (109) and points scored (1,975) in Bethany Lutheran College women’s basketball history. The Truman native also broke her own single-game school record for points scored (38).

The Vikings defeated the Cougars 73-60 Friday night.

Bethany Lutheran College will next play Saturday at Crown College.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.

