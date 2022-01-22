Mankato Salvation Army creates isolation area for COVID positive guests as region combats virus

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Mankato Salvation Army has opened up a new COVID isolation area at their location for shelter residents who have tested positive for the virus.

“We were confronted with that reality of some COVID positive shelter guests on Wednesday morning and then worked diligently through the day with as many contacts as we could,” Lt. Andy Wheeler said.

The Salvation Army worked with Blue Earth County Public Health, Connections Ministry and the City of Mankato to make it all possible.

They modified one of the larger spaces already at the shelter, equipped with beds, tables and chairs.

“We were able to secure some pipe and drape from our friends at the city, and so we have now behind a curtain if you will a COVID isolation area,” Wheeler said.

Wheeler said everyone in the shelter is required to wear a mask whether they are vaccinated or not.

“But then we will be bringing food and water and things behind the curtain for the folks who have tested positive for COVID. We now have a designated shower and bathroom facilities for the COVID positive guests. Our laundry facilities will also be available to them,” he added.

The shelter is also taking extra precautions by making sure only one person does laundry at a time.

“But then my team here will do a nice good COVID clean in that area with all the things that have been touched and used between each use,” said Wheeler.

Blue Earth County Public Health also gifted PPE to the shelter staff.

As the pandemic continues to impact the region, Le Sueur County is also taking extra steps to combat all of its impacts.

“We’re also going to be launching some mental health resources soon because mental health has just been exasperated. And then we also anticipate receiving some N95 masks through the state that we’ll be distributing to some of our community partners,” said Le Sueur County Public Health Director Megan Kirby.

Le Sueur County is also still offering first, second and booster doses on the first Monday of the month at its government center.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.