Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

Mother tells Va. school board she’ll ‘bring every gun loaded and ready’ over mask mandate

By Kyle Rogers and Andrew McMunn
Published: Jan. 22, 2022 at 4:54 PM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PAGE COUNTY, Va. (WHSV/Gray News) - Police in Virginia have charged a woman who made a perceived threat at a local school board meeting discussing a mask mandate within the school district.

WHSV reports that Amelia King, 42, was charged with a violation of making a threat while on school property, according to the Luray Police Department.

The Page County School Board met Thursday night to vote in favor of Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s executive order, making masks a choice for students.

During the public comment period, King said, “No mask mandates. My child, my children will not come to school on Monday with a mask on. Alright? That’s not happening. And I will bring every single gun loaded and ready.”

The school board cut her off for exceeding her three minutes and she responded with, “I’ll see you all on Monday.”

King later sent an apology to the school board that was read aloud at the end of Thursday night’s meeting.

Local law enforcement stepped up its presence at schools within the county on Friday.

In a statement on Thursday before King was charged, Page County Superintendent Antonia Fox said in part, “Not only comments such as these go against everything we wish to model for our students, they go against the very nature of how as a community should interact with each other. Violence and threats are never acceptable and appropriate.”

A spokesperson for Gov. Youngkin said the governor does not condone violence or threats of any kind.

According to police, the magistrate has released King on a $5,000.00 unsecured bond.

Copyright 2022 WHSV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A meteor was captured on a security camera at Bill Morrissey’s home in Bettendorf, Iowa.
WATCH: Iowa man taking out trash witnesses meteor in sky
Louis Anderson, winner of the award for outstanding supporting actor in a comedy series for...
Louie Anderson, Emmy-winning comedian, dies at 68
FILE - This photo shows Gabby Petito and Brian Laundrie.
FBI: Brian Laundrie confessed to Gabby Petito’s murder in notebook
The Mayo Clinic Health System Event Center announced Wednesday that the Nelly concert has been...
Nelly concert postponed due to ‘unforeseen circumstances’
Gov. Tim Walz wants to send checks of $175 or $350 to more than 2.7 million Minnesota...
Walz wants to use budget surplus to send checks to taxpayers

Latest News

A COVID-19 testing company is shut down today as several states, including Iowa investigate if...
COVID-19 testing company investigated over possible fraudulent tests
Prosecutors say a Cedar Rapids Reserve Police Officer was justified to fire at a suspect car...
Cedar Rapids officer won’t face criminal charges for Dec. shooting incident
FILE - Sen. Kyrsten Sinema, D-Ariz., speaks before President Joe Biden signs the $1.2 trillion...
Last straw: Fed-up Arizona Democrats censure Sen. Sinema
FILE - In this April 4, 2019, file photo, Arnold Schwarzenegger, a cast member in the upcoming...
Arnold Schwarzenegger ‘fine’ following four-car crash in LA