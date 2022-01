MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — Sports Director Rob Clark and Mary Rominger provide sports highlights from southern Minnesota in this special Sports Extra: Hockey Day Minnesota edition.

HIGHLIGHTS:

Mankato East vs. Mankato West

Windom Area vs. Waseca

Minnesota State Mavericks alumni game

Play of the Night

PART 1

PART 2

MORE SCORES

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.