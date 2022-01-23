2 shot, wounded during gathering after Minneapolis funeral

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. (AP) - Minneapolis police say two people were critically wounded in a shooting at a gathering after a funeral.

Police say about 100 people were gathered Saturday for a meal at the Cora McCorvey Health and Wellness Center when a man arrived and started an argument.

The suspect shot a man and woman and fled the scene.

Minneapolis police spokesman Garrett Parten says gun violence in itself is shocking and to have a shooting at a funeral is wrong.

