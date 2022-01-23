Hockey Day Minnesota gives back to Mankato-area charities

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Hockey Day Minnesota will wrap up Sunday, but even after the festivities end, it’ll still be making an impact in Mankato.

That’s because it’s giving back to local charities.

All proceeds from the event will be put into a fund to grow the game of hockey in southern Minnesota.

It is overseen by the Hockey Day Local Organizing Committee, a volunteers board of directors that operates under the Mankato Area Foundation.

Co-Chair Michelle Schooff said the money will support organizations that help more kids get involved with the sport.

Schooff stated, “After we cover our expenses, and through our generous sponsors, anything left over will stay in a fund at the Mankato Area Foundation. We will plan to use that for new ice development here in Mankato or towards something hockey-related that our committee decides, so we’re super excited to be able to give back.”

Hockey Day is also giving back to non-athletic organizations like the ECHO Food Shelf and Feeding Our Communities Partners’ Backpack Food Program

“Not only for hockey, but we want to give back to other local charities as well that have been depleted over the last year and a half,” Schooff added.

There’s still time to support Hockey Day by purchasing tickets and merchandise on its website.

