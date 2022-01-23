Your Photos
Man pleads guilty in crash that killed woman walking dog

(AP)
By KEYC Staff
Published: Jan. 22, 2022 at 9:26 PM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. (AP) - A Blaine motorist who struck a woman who was walking her dog along a road last fall has pleaded guilty to criminal vehicular manslaughter.

John R. Jones was initially charged with criminal vehicular homicide in connection with the hit-and-run death of 56-year-old Bridget O’Keefe Dunn in Blaine on Oct. 25.

Under the conditions of the plea, Jones would serve one year in the workhouse and six months on probation.

Dunn’s husband, Chris, said his wife had been walking on the shoulder with their dog, Sully, who made it home after the crash.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.

