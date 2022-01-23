Mankato Area Public Schools board to begin monthly roundtables

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Mankato Area Public Schools board is beginning monthly roundtables starting next week.

The roundtables will serve as a way for residents to have conversations with board members who otherwise wouldn’t be able to at board meetings.

There will be no set agenda, but board members can speak face to face with those who attend.

The first roundtable will be held on Sat., Jan. 29 at the Lincoln Community Center.

“The open forum is for us to listen and to not create a dialogue because that would take quite honestly hours and hours and hours. So as feedback, we got feedback during some of those open forums that people would like to have a conversation where we can respond and talk about what our thought processes are,” Board Chair Jodi Sapp said on Tuesday.

Next Saturday’s roundtable begins at 9:00 a.m.

