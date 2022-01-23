MSU caps off Mankato’s Hockey Day Minnesota celebration with win over St. Thomas

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) -The MSU women’s hockey team took on St. Thomas for the final day of Mankato’s Hockey Day Minnesota week-long celebration.

Mavericks looking good as of late with a big win over Minnesota last Saturday before topping St. Thomas in the first game of this series on Friday.

MSU goes on to win by a final of 3-1.

Brittyn Fleming scored a goal in the contest, the senior’s 99th career point in a Maverick uniform. Kelsey King added a goal and an assist in the win.

Calla Frank finished with 20 saves for the Mavericks.

MSU improves to 12-11-1 on the season. For the first time since 2007, the team is above .500 at this point in the season.

Mavericks return to the ice this Friday and Saturday for a pair of games against a tough Minnesota Duluth squad that just split a series against Ohio State University.

