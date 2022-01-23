Your Photos
MSU caps off Mankato’s Hockey Day Minnesota celebration with win over St. Thomas

Brittyn Fleming netted her 99th career point in the victory.
Brittyn Fleming netted her 99th career point in the victory.
By Rob Clark
Published: Jan. 23, 2022 at 5:58 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) -The MSU women’s hockey team took on St. Thomas for the final day of Mankato’s Hockey Day Minnesota week-long celebration.

Mavericks looking good as of late with a big win over Minnesota last Saturday before topping St. Thomas in the first game of this series on Friday.

MSU goes on to win by a final of 3-1.

Brittyn Fleming scored a goal in the contest, the senior’s 99th career point in a Maverick uniform. Kelsey King added a goal and an assist in the win.

Calla Frank finished with 20 saves for the Mavericks.

MSU improves to 12-11-1 on the season. For the first time since 2007, the team is above .500 at this point in the season.

Mavericks return to the ice this Friday and Saturday for a pair of games against a tough Minnesota Duluth squad that just split a series against Ohio State University.

