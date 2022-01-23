Police: Woman found fatally shot on St. Paul sidewalk

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) - Police say a woman was shot and killed in St. Paul’s North End neighborhood early Saturday morning.

Authorities received a 911 call just after midnight Saturday to a report hearing an argument followed by at least one gunshot.

Officers found a woman in her early 30s suffering from a gunshot wound lying on the sidewalk outside of a house.

Medics pronounced the woman dead a short time after their arrival.

Two men who were at the house when officers arrived and were being questioned. No arrests have been made, but police don’t believe it was a random incident.

