St. Peter’s second-half effort not enough to overcome Minnehaha Academy

ST. PETER, Minn. (KEYC) - The 16-2 St. Peter girls basketball team’s seven-game winning streak came to an end following a 64-49 loss to Minnehaha Academy, Saturday afternoon.

The Saints trailed 38-16 at halftime, but turned things around to start the second half led by freshman guard Annika Southworth. Although, it wasn’t enough as the Redhawks handed the Saints their second defeat of the season.

