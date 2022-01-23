Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

St. Peter’s second-half effort not enough to overcome Minnehaha Academy

By Mary Rominger
Published: Jan. 22, 2022 at 10:04 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. PETER, Minn. (KEYC) - The 16-2 St. Peter girls basketball team’s seven-game winning streak came to an end following a 64-49 loss to Minnehaha Academy, Saturday afternoon.

The Saints trailed 38-16 at halftime, but turned things around to start the second half led by freshman guard Annika Southworth. Although, it wasn’t enough as the Redhawks handed the Saints their second defeat of the season.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A meteor was captured on a security camera at Bill Morrissey’s home in Bettendorf, Iowa.
WATCH: Iowa man taking out trash witnesses meteor in sky
Louis Anderson, winner of the award for outstanding supporting actor in a comedy series for...
Louie Anderson, Emmy-winning comedian, dies at 68
FILE - This photo shows Gabby Petito and Brian Laundrie.
FBI: Brian Laundrie confessed to Gabby Petito’s murder in notebook
The Mayo Clinic Health System Event Center announced Wednesday that the Nelly concert has been...
Nelly concert postponed due to ‘unforeseen circumstances’
Gov. Tim Walz wants to send checks of $175 or $350 to more than 2.7 million Minnesota...
Walz wants to use budget surplus to send checks to taxpayers

Latest News

The Mankato West boys' basketball team took care of business against conference-foe Rochester...
Scarlets take down Rochester Century
Mankato East's Lexi Karge led Saturday's win over Owatonna with a double-double.
Karge double-double powers Cougars to conference victory
Sports Extra: Hockey Day Minnesota Edition
Vote for the Sports Extra Play of the Night from Week 3
VOTE: Sports Extra - Hockey Day Minnesota Edition - Play of the Night