Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

Agents seize nearly 2,000 pop fidget toys shipped from China

U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers in New Orleans seized nearly 2,000 pop fidget toys...
U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers in New Orleans seized nearly 2,000 pop fidget toys coming from China.(U.S. Customs and Border Protection)
By Debra Dolan
Published: Jan. 24, 2022 at 10:33 AM CST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (Gray News) – U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers seized nearly 2,000 pop fidget toys coming from China.

According to CBP, officers targeted three shipments that contained boxes with hundreds of the popular fidget toys.

Officials say the toys had copyright and trademark infringements and were seized for being counterfeit.

The shipments came from Shenzhen, China, the same shipper location responsible for many seized counterfeit COVID vaccination cards.

Fidget popper toys mimic the popping of plastic bubble wrap and grew in popularity in 2020.

Many children now trade them with their friends for fun.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A meteor was captured on a security camera at Bill Morrissey’s home in Bettendorf, Iowa.
WATCH: Iowa man taking out trash witnesses meteor in sky
LCWM wins 57-50.
Minnesota Boys’ High School Basketball Rankings
Police: Woman found fatally shot on St. Paul sidewalk
Snow covers homes and other buildings Monday, Dec. 13, 2021, in Mankato, Minn.
City of Mankato holding public comment period for redistricting efforts
Mankato East's Lexi Karge led Saturday's win over Owatonna with a double-double.
Karge double-double powers Cougars to conference victory

Latest News

Police vehicles are parked on the grounds of Heidelberg University in Heidelberg, Germany,...
4 wounded in Germany university shooting; gunman dead
This combination of photos provided by the Hennepin County Sheriff's Office in Minnesota on...
Trial begins for cops accused of violating Floyd’s rights
State Sen. Ray Rodrigues makes a point during a Senate Committee on Reapportionment hearing in...
Democrats make surprising inroads in redistricting fight
Rama was born Jan. 20, 2022, at 8:26 p.m. inside the zoo’s elephant barn at Sanctuary Asia.
Oklahoma City Zoo celebrates birth of endangered Asian elephant calf