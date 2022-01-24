Buddy Holly experience continues with dance party reunion

FARIBAULT, Minn. (KEYC) - The Buddy Holly experience is still going on.

A dance party reunion will be held this Friday at the Paradise Center for the Arts in Faribault. The event will be a re-staging of Buddy Holly’s 1959 winter dance party.

Those in attendance include original cast members from History Theatre’s IVEY award winning production of the musical.

The dance party starts at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets for the event are 20 dollars for members, 25 for non-members and 15 for students.

