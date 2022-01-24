Your Photos
COVID-19 patient at center of ventilator fight dies in Texas

FILE - An unvaccinated Minnesota COVID-19 patient, Scott Quiner, 55, after being flown from...
FILE - An unvaccinated Minnesota COVID-19 patient, Scott Quiner, 55, after being flown from Minnesota to Texas during a legal battle over whether his ventilator should be turned off, has died.(KEYC)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 24, 2022 at 7:38 AM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. (KEYC) - An unvaccinated COVID-19 patient flown from Minnesota to Texas during a legal battle over whether his ventilator should be turned off has died.

The family attorney says 55-year-old Scott Quiner, of Buffalo, died on Saturday.

A Minnesota judge had issued a restraining order on Jan. 13 blocking Mercy Hospital from turning off the machine that was keeping Quiner alive, after his family sued the Coon Rapids health care facility.

The family flew Quiner to a Texas hospital. The family feels Quiner did not receive adequate care at Mercy.

It’s not clear if they will pursue further legal action.

Allina Health, which operates Mercy, said in a statement its “deepest condolences go out to family, friends and loved ones.”

