COVID cases plummet at Waseca prison

WASECA, Minn. (KEYC) - Just over a month after the Waseca Federal Prison reported more COVID cases than any other federal prison in the nation, the facility’s case count has significantly dropped.

The prison currently has five active COVID cases among inmates and three among staff. This comes after the facility had more than 125 active cases mid-December.

The all-female prison houses a total of 731 inmates.

The prison once again allows visitors with COVID-19 protocols in place.

