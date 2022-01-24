Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

COVID cases plummet at Waseca prison

FILE - Just over a month after the Waseca Federal Prison reported more COVID cases than any...
FILE - Just over a month after the Waseca Federal Prison reported more COVID cases than any other federal prison in the nation, the facility’s case count has significantly dropped.
By Michael McShane
Published: Jan. 24, 2022 at 5:59 AM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASECA, Minn. (KEYC) - Just over a month after the Waseca Federal Prison reported more COVID cases than any other federal prison in the nation, the facility’s case count has significantly dropped.

The prison currently has five active COVID cases among inmates and three among staff. This comes after the facility had more than 125 active cases mid-December.

The all-female prison houses a total of 731 inmates.

The prison once again allows visitors with COVID-19 protocols in place.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A meteor was captured on a security camera at Bill Morrissey’s home in Bettendorf, Iowa.
WATCH: Iowa man taking out trash witnesses meteor in sky
Police: Woman found fatally shot on St. Paul sidewalk
LCWM wins 57-50.
Minnesota Boys’ High School Basketball Rankings
Snow covers homes and other buildings Monday, Dec. 13, 2021, in Mankato, Minn.
City of Mankato holding public comment period for redistricting efforts
Mankato East's Lexi Karge led Saturday's win over Owatonna with a double-double.
Karge double-double powers Cougars to conference victory

Latest News

KEYC News Now This Morning VOD
MSU caps of Mankato Hockey Day Minnesota celebration with win over St. Thomas
Mankato High School Adapted Floor Hockey plays in first annual Hockey Day Minnesota exhibition...
Mankato Adapted Floor Hockey plays first annual Hockey Day Minnesota exhibition game
Brittyn Fleming netted her 99th career point in the victory.
MSU caps off Mankato’s Hockey Day Minnesota celebration with win over St. Thomas