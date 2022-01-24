Your Photos
Deadline for team registration today for Anthony Ford Pond hockey tournament

By Michael McShane
Published: Jan. 24, 2022 at 6:59 AM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Hockey Day Minnesota is in the books, but that doesn’t mean the puck is done flying.

Today marks the deadline for teams to register for the 13th annual Anthony Ford Pond Hockey Tournament.

The tournament honors Anthony Ford and his passion for hockey. Ford died in 2006 at 9 years old after a battle with cancer.

The tournament takes place this Saturday and Sunday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Spring Lake Park.

Adult teams compete Saturday, with kids taking over the pond on Sunday. The event is free and open to the public.

For sign up information, click here.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.

