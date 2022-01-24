DVS exam stations continue reopening

WINDOM, Minn. (KEYC) - The Minnesota Department of Public Safety continues reopening exam stations that were closed during the pandemic.

In our region, Windom’s Driver and Vehicle Service location reopens its exam station today, with the Olivia and St. James DVS locations opening up on Wednesday. All 93 Minnesota DVS stations are expected to reopen by the end of this month.

Customers can make appointments within two weeks of an exam station opening.

To find out when exam stations are reopening, click here.

