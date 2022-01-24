Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

DVS exam stations continue reopening

The Minnesota Department of Public Safety continues reopening exam stations that were closed...
The Minnesota Department of Public Safety continues reopening exam stations that were closed during the pandemic.(KEYC)
By Michael McShane
Published: Jan. 24, 2022 at 6:16 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WINDOM, Minn. (KEYC) - The Minnesota Department of Public Safety continues reopening exam stations that were closed during the pandemic.

In our region, Windom’s Driver and Vehicle Service location reopens its exam station today, with the Olivia and St. James DVS locations opening up on Wednesday. All 93 Minnesota DVS stations are expected to reopen by the end of this month.

Customers can make appointments within two weeks of an exam station opening.

To find out when exam stations are reopening, click here.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A meteor was captured on a security camera at Bill Morrissey’s home in Bettendorf, Iowa.
WATCH: Iowa man taking out trash witnesses meteor in sky
LCWM wins 57-50.
Minnesota Boys’ High School Basketball Rankings
Police: Woman found fatally shot on St. Paul sidewalk
Snow covers homes and other buildings Monday, Dec. 13, 2021, in Mankato, Minn.
City of Mankato holding public comment period for redistricting efforts
Mankato East's Lexi Karge led Saturday's win over Owatonna with a double-double.
Karge double-double powers Cougars to conference victory

Latest News

FILE - Today marks the deadline for teams to register for the 13th annual Anthony Ford Pond...
Deadline for team registration today for Anthony Ford Pond hockey tournament
A Buddy Holly dance party reunion will be held this Friday at the Paradise Center for the Arts...
Buddy Holly experience continues with dance party reunion
FILE - Just over a month after the Waseca Federal Prison reported more COVID cases than any...
COVID cases plummet at Waseca prison
MSU caps of Mankato Hockey Day Minnesota celebration with win over St. Thomas