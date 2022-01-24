Your Photos
Former Shopko building to be future home of Pond on Madison

The former Shopko building on Madison Avenue in Mankato, Minn., will soon be transformed into...
The former Shopko building on Madison Avenue in Mankato, Minn., will soon be transformed into Pond on Madison, which will house an ice rink that measures 130 feet by 60 feet, a new two-level Crooked Pint Ale House, which will have one of the largest outdoor patio areas in southern Minnesota, and a Green Mill On The Go.(The Pond on Madison)
By Jake Rinehart
Published: Jan. 24, 2022 at 3:29 PM CST
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — The former Shopko building in Mankato will be the future home of a hockey rink, restaurants, meeting areas, activities and more.

The facility will soon be transformed into Pond on Madison, which will house an ice rink that measures 130 feet by 60 feet, a new two-level Crooked Pint Ale House, which will have one of the largest outdoor patio areas in southern Minnesota, and a Green Mill On The Go.

According to its website, Pond on Madison will offer open skating for the public and promises to be a go-to for popular 3-on-3 hockey leagues, figure skaters and area youth and adults looking for fun, food and entertainment.

Other activities are also planned for the Pond on Madison, such as golf simulators, cornhole games and more.

Plans are for the revamped facility to open this fall.

