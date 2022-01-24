Your Photos
Hockey Day cleanup begins

Volunteers clean up wooden installations at Minnesota State University in Mankato, Minn.
Volunteers clean up wooden installations at Minnesota State University in Mankato, Minn.
By Aaron Stuve
Published: Jan. 24, 2022 at 5:45 PM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) -After a week of celebrating hockey at all levels, Hockey Day Minnesota in Mankato has come to an end, and that means it’s time to say “good-bye” to a state tradition.

Clean up of the event began late Sunday night, and the effort gives one last opportunity to take a look back at what Hockey Day meant to the city of Mankato.

“When you start, you’re not really given a playbook, which really does force you to be creative. So we thought if we built it they would come, and people really showed up for us, this community is just absolutely tremendous, and people showed up from all over the state of Minnesota,” said Hockey Day Minnesota Mankato Co-Chair Michelle Schooff.

The Hockey Day Minnesota Mankato committee estimates that the event had almost 20-thousand in attendance over the paid-entry weekend, with 10-thousand coming on Saturday alone.

These numbers combine with a week full of free-entry events for a return-to-form after the event was postponed in 2021.

The committee attributes much of the event’s success to the outpouring of volunteer support throughout the week.

“We had an unexpected nine inches of snowfall leading up to the opening of our eight day hockey extravaganza. And in order to keep that ice in prime condition, we had 150 volunteers show up to help up shovel, and restaurants calling us and offering to feed those volunteers. It really was a community experience and we’re just so incredibly proud,” remarked Schooff.

Hockey Day Minnesota Mankato says they had over 500 volunteers throughout the week, and cleanup is expected to finish up Monday night.

In Mankato, Aaron Stuve, KEYC News Now

