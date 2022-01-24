Legislature session to confront $7.7 billion surplus

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) - The Minnesota Legislature will confront a $7.7 billion surplus when it convenes Monday, Jan. 31.

And that’s bound to set up clashes in this election year over whether to spend the money on unmet needs or give it back to taxpayers.

The main job for lawmakers in even-numbered years traditionally is a public works borrowing package known as a bonding bill. Democratic Gov. Tim Walz has proposed a record $2.7 billion package that’s probably bigger than Republicans will accept.

But debates over how to use the enormous surplus will dominate the session, which runs through late May, and COVID-19 will continue to cast a shadow over the proceedings.

