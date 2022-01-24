Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

Several wounded in shooting in German city; gunman dead

Police vehicles are parked on the grounds of Heidelberg University in Heidelberg, Germany,...
Police vehicles are parked on the grounds of Heidelberg University in Heidelberg, Germany, Monday, Jan. 24, 2022. German police say a lone gunman wounded several people at a lecture theatre in the southwest city of Heidelberg on Monday. Police said in a brief statement that the perpetrator was dead but didn’t give details of how that happened.(R. Priebe/Pr-Video/dpa via AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 24, 2022 at 7:07 AM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BERLIN (AP) — A lone gunman wounded several people at a lecture theater in the southwestern German city of Heidelberg on Monday, police said.

Police said in a brief statement that the perpetrator was dead, but didn’t give details of how that happened. They had earlier asked people on Twitter to avoid the Neuenheimer Feld area of Heidelberg, where the city’s university campus is located.

Police didn’t specify how many people were wounded, or how seriously, and there was no information on their identities or that of the suspected shooter. The university’s press office declined to give any details on the shooting and referred all inquiries to police.

German news agency dpa cited unidentified security sources as saying that the gunman killed himself.

Police said the weapon used in the shooting was a long-barreled firearm.

Heidelberg is located south of Frankfurt and has about 160,000 inhabitants. Its university is one of Germany’s best-known.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A meteor was captured on a security camera at Bill Morrissey’s home in Bettendorf, Iowa.
WATCH: Iowa man taking out trash witnesses meteor in sky
LCWM wins 57-50.
Minnesota Boys’ High School Basketball Rankings
Police: Woman found fatally shot on St. Paul sidewalk
Snow covers homes and other buildings Monday, Dec. 13, 2021, in Mankato, Minn.
City of Mankato holding public comment period for redistricting efforts
Mankato East's Lexi Karge led Saturday's win over Owatonna with a double-double.
Karge double-double powers Cougars to conference victory

Latest News

A home in Milwaukee became a crime scene after five people were found dead on Sunday.
6 found dead in Milwaukee home
Assistant Chief Paul Formolo describes what officers found at the home Sunday.
5 people found dead in Milwaukee home
FILE - Today marks the deadline for teams to register for the 13th annual Anthony Ford Pond...
Deadline for team registration today for Anthony Ford Pond hockey tournament
Julian Assange greets supporters outside the Ecuadorian embassy in London, May 19, 2017.
Assange wins first stage in effort to appeal US extradition