Vikings interview 49ers’ DeMeco Ryans after win vs. Packers

San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans watches warm ups before an NFC...
San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans watches warm ups before an NFC divisional playoff NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022, in Green Bay, Wis.(AP Photo/Aaron Gash)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 24, 2022 at 5:07 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
EAGAN, Minn. (AP) — The Minnesota Vikings interviewed San Francisco defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans on Sunday for their head coach vacancy, the eighth candidate to meet virtually with the organization.

Ryans directed a remarkable performance by the 49ers defense on Saturday in a 13-10 victory at Green Bay in the divisional round of the playoffs. The 49ers will play at Los Angeles next weekend in the NFC championship game.

The 37-year-old Ryans is in his first season as defensive coordinator and his fifth year as an assistant for the 49ers. He played 10 seasons in the NFL as a linebacker for Houston (2006-11) and Philadelphia (2012-15), winning the Associated Press Defensive Rookie of the Year award in 2006 and landing a first-team All-Pro selection in 2007.

The Vikings have identified Cleveland vice president of football operations Kwesi Adofo-Mensah and Kansas City executive director of player personnel Ryan Poles as the finalists for their general manager job. They’re set for second interviews this week.

