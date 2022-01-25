61 Afghan evacuees resettled in Rochester; donations are needed to expand charity efforts

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Sixty-one Afghan evacuees now call Rochester home, after fleeing Afghanistan once the Taliban took over the country.

Catholic Charities of Southern Minnesota is helping with the resettlement efforts.

The organization said 17 families have arrived.

“Setting up 17 apartments. That meant 17 couches, 60 something beds, tables and chairs it was a huge huge process,” said John Meyers, Refugee Resettlement Director. “We have five more families due to arrive in the next three weeks. That has depleted our entire warehouse of furnishings.”

Catholic Charities is accepting donations from the community to help evacuees feel at home.

“If the community has, or individuals, have extra tables and chairs. That they’re willing to deliver to us. Or dressers or light couches would be nice,” Meyers said.

KTTC spoke with an evacuee who temporarily lived on the Fort McCoy, Wisconsin, military base, before resettling in Ithaca, New York.

“The beauty of our resettlement is that we are self-dependent,” said Momtazudin Furmoli.

He’s one of 3,100 evacuees who were living at the base.

Furmoli lives in New York with his wife, two children and nephew. He feels the resettlement agency in his area is leaving evacuees to fend for themselves.

“The settlement agency that works with us, it’s 50/50 that I am happy with what they provided for us,” Furmoli said. “They said whatever you need. You have to buy your own self.”

However, in Rochester, Catholic Charites wants to provide as much as it can to Afghans.

Meyers said the group recently taught them how to ride the bus. It also helps with job placement and tries to keep groups of families living near each other.

“Overall I feel like the general well-being is very good that they really like the community,” he said.

The Minnesota Department of Human Services said the state has welcomed 836 evacuees.

Fourteen more are expected to arrive in Rochester by Feb.14.

