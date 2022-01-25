Your Photos
Appeals court reverses PolyMet decision

The Minnesota Court of Appeals reversed a decision by regulators to issue the PolyMet Mining Corp. a water quality permit for a copper-nickel mine project.
By Sean Morawczynski
Published: Jan. 25, 2022 at 12:31 PM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) - A Minnesota appeals court has issued a mixed opinion in a complicated case contesting one of the key permits that a St. Paul-based company needs to build what would be the state’s first copper-nickel mine.

The Minnesota Court of Appeals reversed a decision by regulators to issue the PolyMet Mining Corp. a water quality permit for the project.

It now goes back to the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency to determine whether any pollution discharges from the mine into groundwater would violate the federal Clean Water Act.

However, the three-judge panel rejected several other arguments from PolyMet’s opponents, leaving both sides claiming victory.

