Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

Dramatic bodycam video shows LAPD sergeant revive toddler

By CNN staff
Published: Jan. 25, 2022 at 12:50 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – A dramatic rescue was caught on video.

The body camera of a Los Angeles Police Department sergeant was recording when he helped save a toddler who had stopped breathing.

The sergeant was on patrol Jan. 19 when a man holding the toddler stopped him.

The sergeant took the little girl in his arms, called for an ambulance and cleared her airway.

The girl was breathing again moments later.

She was taken to the hospital and “was treated by medical staff and listed in stable condition,” according to the LAPD.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Darwin Silva
Former MAPS teacher speaks out after termination
The former Shopko building on Madison Avenue in Mankato, Minn., will soon be transformed into...
Former Shopko building to be future home of Pond on Madison
FILE - An unvaccinated Minnesota COVID-19 patient, Scott Quiner, 55, after being flown from...
COVID-19 patient at center of ventilator fight dies in Texas
A home in Milwaukee became a crime scene after six people were found dead.
Police: 6 found dead at Milwaukee home had gunshot wounds
A sign at a Walmart store is pictured Thursday, June 24, 2021, in Oklahoma City. (AP Photo/Sue...
Stranger at Walmart offered $500,000 for mother’s baby, police say

Latest News

FILE – This file photo provided by the New York City Police Department shows NYPD Officer...
2nd NYPD officer dies, days after Harlem shooting
A woman has died after being found outside an Iowa assisted living facility in freezing...
Iowa woman dead after being found in freezing temperatures outside assisted living facility
Neil Young performs at the 30th Annual Bridge School Benefit Concert at the Shoreline...
Neil Young wants his music off Spotify over Joe Rogan’s vaccine misinformation
KEYC Weather
KEYC Tuesday Afternoon Weather Update
A Brooklyn Park man, Devon Manley, 29, has been sentenced to life in prison with a chance for...
Parole possible in 30 years for man who killed girlfriend