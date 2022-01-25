Your Photos
Enrollment at Loyola Catholic School continues to increase

By Aaron Stuve
Published: Jan. 24, 2022 at 9:02 PM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — Loyola Catholic School has seen a steady increase in enrollment and has built more classrooms as a result.

The school has seen exponential growth in the past three years, especially in elementary and kindergarten. Enrollment has increased by 10% this year alone.

These increases, combined with COVID-19 precautions, left challenges in finding space for the students, resulting in the school constructing seven new classrooms before the current school year.

”Doing a great job in our early childhood and the kindergarten and elementary classes. And just continuing to have there be a lot of excitement and energy around those grades,” Principal Adam Bemmels said. “And then those parents start talking, they start talking to other parents. And they do a great job of advocating for the school and reaching out to their friends and family to say, ‘hey Loyola is a great option for you.’”

Loyola leaders say they expect enrollment to continue to increase in the upcoming years and are currently accounting for that in their five-year budget plan.

