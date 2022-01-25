Your Photos
A foster dog is given another chance at life

By Carli Petrus
Published: Jan. 24, 2022 at 10:24 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – An Illinois pound was ready to euthanize one dog for being, what it thought, was too old. That was until national organization, English Springer Rescue America, caught wind of the situation.

Minnesota Coordinator for the organization, Ellie Starks, got ahold of the English Springer Rescue Illinois coordinator after learning about this dog, now named Bella Rose. They quickly found someone in that area to foster her.

Starks thought that was the end of it, but soon found out this dog, who they originally thought was a senior, is actually two years old and due to have seven puppies.

English Springer Rescue America and Starks found a way to get Bella Rose to Rochester all the way from Illinois, in the matter of two days.

“Rescuing one dog takes a village of people and in this case it was the person who pulled her out of the shelter, the people on social media who alerted us of her, the coordinator in Illinois, the drivers in Illinois. Someone overnighted her in Illinois, then we had drivers in Wisconsin, a driver in Minnesota and then the foster home,” said MN Coordinator for English Springer Rescue America, Ellie Starks.

Starks says she and her husband will continue to foster Bella Rose and the seven puppies until they can all be adopted into happy and safe homes.

