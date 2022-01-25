Your Photos
Free dental care at MSU Mankato

Appointments can be made for free cleanings, x-rays among other treatments as part of MSU Mankato's Dental Education Program.(KEYC News Now)
By Sean Morawczynski
Published: Jan. 25, 2022 at 12:46 PM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Kids in the Greater Mankato area have the opportunity for free dental care at Minnesota State University Mankato’s dental clinic in February.

Appointments can be made for cleanings, x-rays among other treatments as part of the university’s Dental Education Program.

The free dental care event takes place on Thursday, February 3rd from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. for anyone 18 years or younger.

Exams will be conducted at the public dental clinic on campus and appointments are required.

To schedule one, click here.

