Garage fire in New Ulm spreads to home, no injuries reported

By Sofia Martinez
Published: Jan. 24, 2022 at 7:09 PM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
NEW ULM, Minn. (KEYC) — A garage fire spread to a New Ulm home Monday.

The New Ulm Fire and Police departments responded to the garage fire around 11:30 a.m. at a home on the 1400 block of Hilltop Street.

Residents were in the home when the fire started but were able to get out of the home without injury. Fire crews were on the scene for about three hours.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

