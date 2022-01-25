Iowa Hawkeye surprises fan with free tickets

COON RAPIDS, Iowa (KCCI) - Seeing your favorite sports team play in person is an amazing experience for fans, but getting a message from one of the team’s best players is even bigger.

Jasemine Bybee, from Coon Rapids in west central Iowa, is a huge Hawkeye Football fan.

She said she tweeted about how much she wants to go to a Hawkeyes home game. Her message got the attention of Hawkeyes’ quarterback Spencer Petras.

“And then Spencer personally messaged me, which I was like — I was shocked and had no idea what to do I almost wanted to drop my phone in shock. I guess and he said he would get me a ticket to the Bowl game and then I told him I wasn’t able to go to the bowl game and then he said ‘well reach out to me and I’ll see you next year for a ticket’ and I was like, what?” Bybee said.

Jasemine says she still can’t believe he reached her.

She’s excited to go to her first Hawkeye football game next season thanks to Petras.

