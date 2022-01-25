Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

Iowa Hawkeye surprises fan with free tickets

By KCCI
Published: Jan. 25, 2022 at 8:29 AM CST|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COON RAPIDS, Iowa (KCCI) - Seeing your favorite sports team play in person is an amazing experience for fans, but getting a message from one of the team’s best players is even bigger.

Jasemine Bybee, from Coon Rapids in west central Iowa, is a huge Hawkeye Football fan.

She said she tweeted about how much she wants to go to a Hawkeyes home game. Her message got the attention of Hawkeyes’ quarterback Spencer Petras.

“And then Spencer personally messaged me, which I was like — I was shocked and had no idea what to do I almost wanted to drop my phone in shock. I guess and he said he would get me a ticket to the Bowl game and then I told him I wasn’t able to go to the bowl game and then he said ‘well reach out to me and I’ll see you next year for a ticket’ and I was like, what?” Bybee said.

Jasemine says she still can’t believe he reached her.

She’s excited to go to her first Hawkeye football game next season thanks to Petras.

Copyright 2022 KCCI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Darwin Silva
Former MAPS teacher speaks out after termination
The former Shopko building on Madison Avenue in Mankato, Minn., will soon be transformed into...
Former Shopko building to be future home of Pond on Madison
FILE - Maya Goode, a COVID-19 technician, performs a test on Jessica Sanchez outside Asthenis...
New version of omicron reported, dubbed ‘stealth omicron’
FILE - An unvaccinated Minnesota COVID-19 patient, Scott Quiner, 55, after being flown from...
COVID-19 patient at center of ventilator fight dies in Texas
A home in Milwaukee became a crime scene after six people were found dead.
Police: 6 found dead at Milwaukee home had gunshot wounds

Latest News

61 Afghan evacuees resettled in Rochester; donations are needed to expand charity efforts
City says no changes for now
Rochester parking is the right amount for now, city says
Gov. Tim Walz proposes third phase of budget plan
Gov. Tim Walz proposes third phase of budget plan
Iowa House Republicans are looking to make retirement income tax-free.
Iowa Republicans looking to make retirement income tax free
A jury has convicted a Waterloo man for killing his wife and burning her body.
Jury convicts Waterloo man for killing his wife, burning her body