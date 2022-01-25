Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

Iowa’s December unemployment rate drops to 3.5%

Iowa Workforce Development reports 8,300 new unemployment claims were filed in Iowa between...
Iowa Workforce Development reports 8,300 new unemployment claims were filed in Iowa between June 21 and June 27.
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 25, 2022 at 12:51 PM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Iowa’s unemployment rate fell to 3.5% in December.

Iowa Workforce Development reported Tuesday that the rate was down from November’s 3.7% rate and reflected that 5,200 more people found jobs.

The percentage of Iowans in the labor force also increased slightly. Iowa’s rate was ranked 20th nationally.

Nebraska continued to have the nation’s lowest rate at 1.7%.

The national unemployment rate for December was 3.9%.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Darwin Silva
Former MAPS teacher speaks out after termination
The former Shopko building on Madison Avenue in Mankato, Minn., will soon be transformed into...
Former Shopko building to be future home of Pond on Madison
FILE - Maya Goode, a COVID-19 technician, performs a test on Jessica Sanchez outside Asthenis...
New version of omicron reported, dubbed ‘stealth omicron’
FILE - An unvaccinated Minnesota COVID-19 patient, Scott Quiner, 55, after being flown from...
COVID-19 patient at center of ventilator fight dies in Texas
A home in Milwaukee became a crime scene after six people were found dead.
Police: 6 found dead at Milwaukee home had gunshot wounds

Latest News

61 Afghan evacuees resettled in Rochester; donations are needed to expand charity efforts
City says no changes for now
Rochester parking is the right amount for now, city says
Gov. Tim Walz proposes third phase of budget plan
Gov. Tim Walz proposes third phase of budget plan
Iowa House Republicans are looking to make retirement income tax-free.
Iowa Republicans looking to make retirement income tax free
A jury has convicted a Waterloo man for killing his wife and burning her body.
Jury convicts Waterloo man for killing his wife, burning her body