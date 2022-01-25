Le Sueur-Henderson High School students awarded “Saved by the Belt” award

LE SUEUR, Minn. (KEYC) - The Minnesota State Patrol awarded three Le Sueur-Henderson High School students the “Saved by the Belt” award.

This program is part of the state’s Toward Zero Deaths initiative.

Cayden Luna, Gage Bishop and Grant Adams are recognized as crash survivors who were wearing their seatbelt.

”As our young adults are driving after they get their license, it’s really important to have these messages on a regular basis to make sure that they’re continually having this in the back of their mind to make the right decisions to wear their seatbelt and drive safely,” Principal Brian Thorstad said.

There were 394 deaths on Minnesota roads in 2020, 105 of which were unbelted drivers.

