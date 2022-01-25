Your Photos
Mankato officials release annual State of the City report

By Holly Marie Moore
Published: Jan. 24, 2022 at 10:53 PM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Mankato’s City Manager delivered the annual State of the City report during Monday’s city council meeting.

“We’ve had a good year. We learned a lot. We’ve done a lot,” Mankato City Manager Susan Arntz said.

Arntz began Monday’s State of the City report with highlights from the past year.

Arntz showcased the city’s efforts in putting Internet access in city parks, the creation of the city’s Vitals app to enhance public safety service and the city’s COVID-19 response.

More than $438,000 was granted to non-profit organizations that help low and moderate-income community members respond to the pandemic.

Mankato also retained its status as a Metropolitan Statistical Area, a status based on a city’s population.

“That was a huge deal, and many of you participated in kind of sharing and commenting on that. That was a huge deal not just for the city as an organization but the community and the region as a whole.”

The city also maintained its AA bond rating and a low-interest rate, which helps keep property taxes stable and helps city infrastructure.

“We get huge points for making sure we’re talking openly about our financial health.”

Arntz also highlighted several city project updates.

Moving forward, the city is planning Water Resource Recovery Facility improvements, park improvement projects, water quality projects and riverbank stabilization and more.

