Minnesota 6-year-old gives back to families in need

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — A local six-year-old is giving back to families in need.

Gus Bottem started collecting clothing donations around Thanksgiving.

The Watertown homeschooler learned about homelessness in one of his classes.

He wanted to help meet his neighbors’ basic needs.

With the help of his friends and family, Gus gathered nearly 450 items.

He gave the donated goods to Partners for Housing in Mankato.

The nonprofit operates three homeless shelters and provides permanent housing options for more than 250 area residents.

Gus says it’s important to help those in need.

“446 pairs of socks and underwear. It’s just a kind way of showing that you care for someone because it helps others,” donation organizer Gus Bottem said.

Gus is no longer collecting donations, but he still encourages people to give.

Partners for Housing says it’s in need of more personal hygiene products.

