Minnesota State reclaims top spot in USCHO Poll
Published: Jan. 24, 2022 at 7:29 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — The Minnesota State Mavericks reclaimed the top ranking in college hockey after dropping to second last week.
The 22-6 Mavericks picked up a home-and-home series sweep over St. Thomas, including a sensational 5-1 victory on Hockey Day Minnesota.
MSU leads the nation in goals scored (108) through 26 games, and are in the top-five in the nation in goals against with 34.
Minnesota State will return to the ice at Mayo Clinic Health System Event Center for a series against Arizona State on Friday and Saturday.
