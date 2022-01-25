Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

MVAC receives transportation support grant

FILE — As part of the “Getting To Work” grant program, MVAC is getting more than $90,000 to...
FILE — As part of the “Getting To Work” grant program, MVAC is getting more than $90,000 to provide, repair or maintain vehicles for eligible people in its service area.(Minnesota Valley Action Council)
By Sean Morawczynski
Published: Jan. 25, 2022 at 1:07 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Minnesota Valley Action Council received state funding to assist with transportation support for its clients.

As part of the “Getting To Work” grant program, the nonprofit is getting more than $90,000 to provide, repair or maintain vehicles for eligible people in its service area.

This is a two-year grant according to DEED.

MVAC is one of six organizations splitting the $475,000 in funding across Minnesota.

The organization serves communities in the Mankato area and across Southwestern Minnesota.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Darwin Silva
Former MAPS teacher speaks out after termination
The former Shopko building on Madison Avenue in Mankato, Minn., will soon be transformed into...
Former Shopko building to be future home of Pond on Madison
FILE - An unvaccinated Minnesota COVID-19 patient, Scott Quiner, 55, after being flown from...
COVID-19 patient at center of ventilator fight dies in Texas
A home in Milwaukee became a crime scene after six people were found dead.
Police: 6 found dead at Milwaukee home had gunshot wounds
A sign at a Walmart store is pictured Thursday, June 24, 2021, in Oklahoma City. (AP Photo/Sue...
Stranger at Walmart offered $500,000 for mother’s baby, police say

Latest News

KEYC Weather
KEYC Tuesday Afternoon Weather Update
A Brooklyn Park man, Devon Manley, 29, has been sentenced to life in prison with a chance for...
Parole possible in 30 years for man who killed girlfriend
Appointments can be made for free cleanings, x-rays among other treatments as part of MSU...
Free dental care at MSU Mankato
The Minnesota Court of Appeals reversed a decision by regulators to issue the PolyMet Mining...
Appeals court reverses PolyMet decision