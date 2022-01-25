MVAC receives transportation support grant
Published: Jan. 25, 2022 at 1:07 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Minnesota Valley Action Council received state funding to assist with transportation support for its clients.
As part of the “Getting To Work” grant program, the nonprofit is getting more than $90,000 to provide, repair or maintain vehicles for eligible people in its service area.
This is a two-year grant according to DEED.
MVAC is one of six organizations splitting the $475,000 in funding across Minnesota.
The organization serves communities in the Mankato area and across Southwestern Minnesota.
