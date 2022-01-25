New tax rule with Venmo, Cash App and PayPal could impact your business

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Tax season is officially here, and if you use Venmo, Cash App or PayPal for business purposes, you might be affected by a new tax rule. According to the new rule, if you get paid through any of these apps for goods or services - and make more than $600 through business transactions a year, you’ll need to start reporting it to the IRS.

“They’re just trying to make it fair for everybody,” Certified Public Accountant Sandy Flom said.

App users will now receive a 1099-K form from payment app providers if a person surpasses the $600 mark in business payments. Before this year, that form was only issued if a user has more than 200 payments a year, adding up to $20,000 in goods or services. This rule also applies to tip money.

“It would have an effect on our company in a pretty big way,” Mitchell Olson said.

Olson works with The Fruit Truck. It’s a company that brings fruit to different areas in middle America, including Rochester, Austin and Albert Lea. Olson said they use Venmo regularly -- but with this new rule, that might be changing.

“With our company, it’s going to hinder us from doing more business with Venmo,” Olson said. “We might try to find a different way to do our business, or we might just do away with this app and do what we did before which was just cash and check.”

When it comes to sending reimbursement money for dinner, or your part towards a group gift, it doesn’t count. But, it’s still something you should be aware of.

“All of the little people, and the little transactions along the way are getting sucked into the solution by accident,” Flom said.

Flom advises anyone who uses any sort of money transfer app, to keep a paper trail.

“If a person is paying their actual landlord in rent, that is a taxable transaction and that should be reported, she said. “But, if you are using it to pay back siblings for purchases or one friend pays for dinner and you use it to pay back... Just keep track of it, what it is, and be aware of what you use it for.”

The new rule won’t apply to this current tax season and forms will not be sent out until Jan. 2023. Tax Day this year is April 18.

