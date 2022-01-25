Your Photos
Parole possible in 30 years for man who killed girlfriend

A Brooklyn Park man, Devon Manley, 29, has been sentenced to life in prison with a chance for...
A Brooklyn Park man, Devon Manley, 29, has been sentenced to life in prison with a chance for parole in 30 years for fatally shooting his girlfriend, Shanette Marable, on her 31st birthday.(AP Images (custom credit) | This content is intended for editorial use only. For other uses, additional clearances may be required.)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 25, 2022 at 2:19 PM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. (KEYC) - A Brooklyn Park man has been sentenced to life in prison with a chance for parole in 30 years for fatally shooting his girlfriend who was struck by gunfire intended for the man’s rival.

Twenty-nine-year-old Devon Manley earlier pleaded guilty to first-degree murder and premeditated attempted first-degree murder in the July 2020 drive-by shooting that killed Shanette Marable on her 31st birthday.

In his plea, Manley admitted to pulling up alongside the vehicle of his intended target, and stated he was trying to shoot him, but acknowledged that he missed and shot Marable instead.

Marable’s 2-year-old child was in the car and was struck by broken glass.

