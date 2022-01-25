PINE ISLAND, Minn. (KTTC) – The 10th Annual Pine Island Winter Fest returns this weekend with new events for the whole family.

The event was scaled back in 2021 due to the pandemic, but this year, it’s looking more normal. It starts on Saturday.

There will be snowshoeing, cross country skiing, bingo, live music, food and even a cardboard sledding race. New this year, local law enforcement will be lacing up their ice skates for some fun.

“The Goodhue County Sheriff’s office tries to do a lot of community outreach,” Pine Island city councilmember Kelly Leibold said. “Their community liaison is going to be doing a skate with a deputy event at the ice rink Saturday morning.”

Pine Island leaders said they continue to expand events like this to bring more commerce to the area and to demonstrate the welcoming nature of the city.

“The ultimate goal is to serve the community and add these quality of life things to Pine Island,” Leibold said.

The festivities continue into Saturday night with a luminary hike. For a list of events, visit the Pine Island Image Committee Facebook page.

Copyright 2022 KTTC. All rights reserved.