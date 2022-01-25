Your Photos
Registration open for parents to receive $200 Visa cards

The “Kids Deserve A Shot” program from the Walz-Flanagan Administration, created to help boost...
The "Kids Deserve A Shot" program from the Walz-Flanagan Administration, created to help boost child vaccination rates, has begun.
By Michael McShane
Published: Jan. 25, 2022 at 6:01 AM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) - Registration forms are now available for Minnesota parents to claim their 200 dollar visa gift cards for vaccinating their five to 11 year old children against COVID.

Earlier this month, the Walz-Flanagan Administration launched the “Kids Deserve A Shot” program to help boost child vaccination rates. After announcing the program on Jan. 11, first-dose vaccination rates for five- to 11-year-olds increased by 14 percent week over week.

According to data from the Mayo Clinic, Minnesota is first in the Midwest and sixth in the country for fully-vaccinated children in that age group.

Registration for the Visa Cards opened at 10 a.m. Monday and will stay open until Feb. 28th.

