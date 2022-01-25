School bus carrying 2 students collides with train in Iowa

CASTALIA, Iowa (AP) -- Authorities in northeastern Iowa say a school bus carrying two students and a driver has collided with a train near Castalia.

Television station KCRG reports that the crash happened just after 9 a.m. Tuesday when a Postville school bus and train crashed.

The Winneshiek County Sheriff’s Office says the two students were checked out by paramedics and taken to a local hospital for observation.

KCRG says the driver was taken by private vehicle to seek medical treatment.

The medical conditions of driver and students were not immediately released.

Copyright 2022 KTTC. All rights reserved.