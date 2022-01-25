Your Photos
School bus carrying 2 students collides with train in Iowa

The Winneshiek County Sheriff’s Office said there were two students and a driver on the bus at...
The Winneshiek County Sheriff’s Office said there were two students and a driver on the bus at the time of the crash.(KCRG)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 25, 2022 at 3:19 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
CASTALIA, Iowa (AP) -- Authorities in northeastern Iowa say a school bus carrying two students and a driver has collided with a train near Castalia.

Television station KCRG reports that the crash happened just after 9 a.m. Tuesday when a Postville school bus and train crashed.

The Winneshiek County Sheriff’s Office says the two students were checked out by paramedics and taken to a local hospital for observation.

KCRG says the driver was taken by private vehicle to seek medical treatment.

The medical conditions of driver and students were not immediately released.

