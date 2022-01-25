Stars align for Smith’s call-up to U.S. Olympic hockey team

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — When USA Hockey looked to minor leagues, NCAA rosters and the European leagues to fill the 2022 U.S. Olympic men’s hockey roster, Minnesota State junior center Nathan Smith garnered attention as the nation’s leader in scoring.

This year’s 2022 U.S. men’s Olympic hockey squad appeals to fans as a preview of future stars after NHL players stepped back due to the increasing cases of COVID-19.

NCAA scoring leader Nathan Smith is featured with 24 other players ready to take the biggest stage in sports, next month.

The stars began to align for the early Hobey Baker nominee last season. Smith played a key role in MSU’s first trip to the NCAA Frozen Four and was named to the all-tournament team. Since, the Winnipeg Jets prospect is at an individual collegiate career-high in goals, assists and points.

“I’m really looking forward to it, I’m just trying to be a sponge and just kind of take everything in and just have as much fun as possible,” Smith said.

Head Coach Mike Hastings joins the Olympic team as an assistant, eager to collaborate with greats.

“I’ve been fortunate enough to have a couple of opportunities to be with USA Hockey before and then have some of my players that I was fortunate to coach go and play in those events and what I found from that experience is, as a player, you get a better player back because the experiences that you’re talking about, getting to see how other players hone their craft, whether that’s preparation or post-recovery,” Hastings explained.

“You know, just getting to know different people from around the world in this great sport,” he continued. “Then, from the coaching side it’s no different, you get to learn from some very bright people, the staff that I get to be a part of with David Quinn, David Lassonde, Scott Young, and Brett Larson from St. Cloud. I know I’ll be better when I come back. It’s an opportunity for everybody to learn and we want to make sure we take advantage of it.”

The U.S. men’s team hasn’t won Olympic gold since the 1980 squad largely built around college players.

This year’s Olympic tournament is scheduled to begin on Feb. 9 and the U.S. will play its first game the next day against host China.

