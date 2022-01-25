Your Photos
Train hits Postville school bus near Castalia Tuesday morning

The Winneshiek County Sheriff’s Office said there were two students and a driver on the bus at...
By KCRG Staff
Published: Jan. 25, 2022 at 10:32 AM CST|Updated: 7 hours ago
CASTALIA, Iowa (KCRG) - On January 25th at approximately 9:30 am, the Winneshiek County Sheriffs’ Office responded to an accident between a Postville Community School bus and a train near Castalia.

There were three individuals on the bus at the time of the crash - two students and the driver.

Officials said the students were checked out by emergency services and taken to a local hospital to ensure their health and safety. They were released with minor injuries.

The driver was taken to receive treatment by personal vehicle. There were no injuries to crew on the train.

The Postville School bus was a total loss; the train sustained minor damage.

An investigator from the railroad will continue the investigation.

