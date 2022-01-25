Train hits Postville school bus near Castalia Tuesday morning

CASTALIA, Iowa (KCRG) - On January 25th at approximately 9:30 am, the Winneshiek County Sheriffs’ Office responded to an accident between a Postville Community School bus and a train near Castalia.

There were three individuals on the bus at the time of the crash - two students and the driver.

Officials said the students were checked out by emergency services and taken to a local hospital to ensure their health and safety. They were released with minor injuries.

The driver was taken to receive treatment by personal vehicle. There were no injuries to crew on the train.

The Postville School bus was a total loss; the train sustained minor damage.

An investigator from the railroad will continue the investigation.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.