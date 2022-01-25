Your Photos
Waterloo man convicted of killing wife, burning her body

((Source: RNN))
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 25, 2022 at 6:34 AM CST|Updated: 10 hours ago
WATERLOO, Iowa (AP) — A Waterloo man has been convicted of killing his wife and burning her body in 2018.

Jurors convicted 31-year-old Fredrick Williams after deliberating only a few hours on Monday.

He was found guilty of first-degree murder and abuse of a corpse in the death of Lakisha Owens, who was found buried behind a cemetery in January 2018.

Black Hawk County Attorney Brian Williams said Owens had been abused by her husband before she disappeared, and he did not report her missing.

Fredrick Williams, who did not testify at the trial, told police he hadn’t seen Owens since she kicked him out of their apartment.

