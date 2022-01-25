Witness testimony begins in federal civil rights trial of three former Minneapolis police officers

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) - Prosecutors are playing video from a police body camera as testimony resumes at the federal civil rights trial of three former Minneapolis police officers accused of violating George Floyd’s civil rights as fellow Officer Derek Chauvin killed him.

Officers J. Alexander Kueng, Thomas Lane and Tou Thao were at the scene May 25, 2020, as Chauvin pinned Floyd’s neck to the ground with his knee for 9 1/2 minutes as the Black man was facedown in handcuffs and gasping for air.

Chauvin was convicted last year of murder and pleaded guilty to a federal count of violating Floyd’s civil rights.

The other officers are charged with depriving Floyd of his civil rights while acting under government authority.

