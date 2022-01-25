Your Photos
Witness testimony begins in federal civil rights trial of three former Minneapolis police officers

FILE - Prosecutors are playing video from a police body camera as testimony resumes at the federal civil rights trial of three former Minneapolis police officers accused of violating George Floyd’s civil rights as fellow Officer Derek Chauvin killed him.(Hennepin County Sheriff's Office via AP File)
By Sean Morawczynski
Published: Jan. 25, 2022 at 12:04 PM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) - Prosecutors are playing video from a police body camera as testimony resumes at the federal civil rights trial of three former Minneapolis police officers accused of violating George Floyd’s civil rights as fellow Officer Derek Chauvin killed him.

Officers J. Alexander Kueng, Thomas Lane and Tou Thao were at the scene May 25, 2020, as Chauvin pinned Floyd’s neck to the ground with his knee for 9 1/2 minutes as the Black man was facedown in handcuffs and gasping for air.

Chauvin was convicted last year of murder and pleaded guilty to a federal count of violating Floyd’s civil rights.

The other officers are charged with depriving Floyd of his civil rights while acting under government authority.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.

