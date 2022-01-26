Gov. Tim Walz proposes measure to help Minnesota children, families

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) — On Tuesday, Gov. Tim Walz announced measures he’d like to add to the state budget that he says will help Minnesota children and families.

The proposal would add 6,000 seats to early child care and pre-K programs across greater Minnesota and eliminate waiting lists for early childhood programs.

The proposal would also create a state paid family and medical leave program for expectant families of newborn children. The administration hopes the programs will help retain women in the workforce.

Walz also says this measure will save a family of four in Greater Minnesota $14,000 a year in childcare costs.

”Thousands of dollars in reductions have the opportunity to get high-quality childcare just like you saw down there. Every family deserves that opportunity. And it’s not just this administration saying that. It’s not just child advocates saying that. It’s the state businesses saying that,” Walz said.

The governor’s proposal also includes $77 million for mental health support at schools, $5 million for improving literacy and a one-year investment of $183 million for free breakfast and lunch programs, then a 4% hike after that.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.